Boys & Girls State Volleyball scores and updates

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The 55th Boys Volleyball Tournament and the 47th Girls Volleyball State Tournament are combined for the first time at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis.
River Falls Emily Banitt gets a kill during the Division 1 quarterfinal at the Resch Center on Thursday.
BOYS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Quarterfinals: Thursday, Nov. 7
#1 Kimberly (33-2) def. #8 Kettle Moraine (14-17) - 25-12, 25-19, 25-9
#5 Brookfield East (23-10) def. #4 Waukesha West (36-6) - 25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 25-14
#3 Marquette (21-6) def. #6 Racine Horlick (23-8) - 25-9, 25-20, 25-17
#2 Germantown (27-5) def. #7 Franklin (16-13) - 25-16, 25-14, 25-20
Semifinals: Friday, Nov. 8 - 5 p.m.
Kimberly (33-2) vs. Brookfield East (23-10)
Germantown (27-5) vs. Marquette (21-6)
Championship Match - Saturday, Nov. 9
Championship Match - 5 p.m.
GIRLS STATE VOLLEYBALL TOURNAMENT RESULTS
Division 1
Thursday, Nov. 7
#2 Oconomowoc (37-3) vs. #7 Kettle Moraine (29-13) - 4 p.m.
#3 River Falls (38-6) def, #6 Appleton North (32-12) - 25-21, 25-12, 25-23
#1 Arrowhead (38-3) vs. #8 Sun Prairie (41-7) - 7 p.m.
#4 Burlington (37-4) vs. #5 Union Grove (41-5) - 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 8
Semifinal (Thursday's 4 p.m. winners) - 7:30 p.m.
Semifinal (Thursday's 7:30 p.m. winners) - 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Championship Match - 7:30 p.m.
Division 2
Friday, Nov. 8
#1 McFarland (36-3) vs. #4 Bloomer (32-7) - 2 p.m.
#2 Wisconsin Lutheran (37-14) vs. #3 Luxemburg-Casco (33-13) - 2 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Championship Match - 2:30 p.m.
Division 3
Friday, Nov. 8
#1 Howards Grove (42-4) vs, Fall Creek (40-3) - 11:30 a.m.
#2 Waterloo (31-10) vs. #3 Aquinas (30-3) - 11:30 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Championship Match - 11:30 a.m.
Division 4
Friday, Nov. 8
#1 Clear Lake (36-0) vs. #4 Newman Catholic (22-17) - 9 a.m.
#2 Catholic Central (28-10) vs. #3 Hillsboro (25-7) - 9 a.m.
Saturday, Nov. 9
Championship Match - 9 a.m.