Bay Port Pirate Emma Nagel's Inspiring Season

The Women's World Cup may be grabbing the attention of the nation, but Bay Port Pirate, Emma Nagel, is grabbing attention in Wisconsin.

She was named Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year earlier this summer.

"It was a little unexpected, but I'm just so honored to be named Gatorade Player of the Year in Wisconsin for soccer," Nagel said. "I just think it's a great platform for Green Bay and the youth here."

Nagel is committed to play at Drake University. A school that wasn't on her list until her parents took her on a visit.

"When I went to visit Drake, it just felt right," Nagel said. "The size of the school, the players and the coaches cared about me as more than a soccer player which really stood out to me."

Nagel helped lead the Pirates to a State Championship in 2018 and to the semi-finals this past season.