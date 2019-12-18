Bay Port's Meeuwsen commits to Naval Academy on signing day

“It's just a dream come true that I can finally make it happen,” said Bay Port senior Max Meeuwsen.

On Wednesday, Meeuwsen put pen to paper, making a commitment to our country, and signing on to play football for Navy.

“The Naval Academy has been my dream school,” Meeuwsen said. “My dad went there and we have taken some reunion trips there. From a young age, that's something I knew I wanted to do.”

“You know, going to the Naval Academy, that's different,” said coach Gary Westerman. “That's a commitment. That's not just football. That is a lifestyle. That is incredible. Max's mindset is toughness and that separates him. He's going to excel and we are excited.”

In recent years, a lot of Bay Port Pirates have signed their names to claim college scholarships, but Westernan feels Meeuwsen may be the toughest player he has ever coached.

“Physical, tough, hardworking, and everything you could ever ask and a great person,” Westerman said. “He just plays so hard. Like you just turn the film on and every game is a highlight reel. You don't have to search for it because he just plays so hard. And that is what really separates him from other guys that are maybe bigger or longer.”

“All of my coaches say that I have a high motor,” Meeuwsen said. “And every time I put my hand in the dirt I am ready to give 110 percent and just do the best that I can each play. I just love getting to the football.”

And he's going to love playing in those classic Army-Navy games.

“I know I'm going to have to work really hard to make an impact in those games,” Meeuwsen said. “But I'm looking forward to it. It's going to be something else.”