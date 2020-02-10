Bay Port's Isaiah Gash to Michigan

Bay Port senior running back Isaiah Gash has committed to play football at the University of Michigan.

Gash accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Michigan on Monday.

He announced his decision on Twitter on Monday, "After much thought, I have decided to continue my football career at the Great University of Michigan. Thank you bay port community and those how have supported me throughout this process. Go blue."

Gash backed out of a preferred walk-on spot with Michigan State after now-former Spartans head coach Mark Dantonio announced he would not return for the 2020 season.

Gash was named to the Associated Press's All-State first team in December after rushing for 1,916 yards and 30 touchdowns in his season season.

Bay Port lost 21-10 to Muskego in the Division 1 State Championship.