Bay Port's Baranczyk wins 2nd straight golf title

A pair of team champions and two individual medalists were crowned on the second day of the 2019 State Girls Golf Championships at University Ridge Golf Course Tuesday.

Jo Baranczyk of Bay Port surged on the second day of the tournament to win her second straight Division 1 individual medalist honor with a 36-hole score of 149. She battled back from ninth place starting the second day to earn the title. She is the first girl to win back-to-back titles in Division 1 since Jessica Reinecke of Verona did it in 2012-13. Both titles came by one stroke. She also finished tied for 5th as a freshman.

Sarah Balding of Brookfield Central was runner-up at +6 with a score of 150 after placing 39thlast season. Elise Hoven of Cedarburg was third with a 7-over-par 151.

Last year’s runner-up Middleton won the Division 1 team championship for the programs third State title. The Cardinals completed the two day tournament with a 36-hole, four-player score of 651, which is 75 over par. Brookfield Central placed second with a team score of 664 after finishing fourth a year ago. Former defending champion Kettle Moraine was third in the standings with a score of 665.

Edgewood won the Division 2 team championship for the second consecutive season and for the 15thtime in the program’s history, the most of any school in the membership. The Crusaders fired a four-player score of 702, which is 71 strokes better the second-place Prescott at 773. St. Croix Central placed third with a team score of 790.

Grace Welch of Edgewood earned individual medalist honors in Division 2 by firing a 14-over-par 158. She has placed in the top five at State in all four years of her career, placing third last year and in 2016, and fifth in 2017.

Ava Salay of Prescott finished runner-up in Division 2 with a score of 166, and Ariel Heuer of Osseo-Fairchild/Fall Creek placed third, shooting a 36-hole total of 167.

Mary Hommen of Cambridge shot the seventh hole-in-one in meet history, acing the eighth hole at University Ridge.