Bay Port grad Ingold ready to play against hometown Packers in Canada

Welcome to Winnipeg, where the most excited player or either squad would have to be Green Bay native and former Bay Port Pirate Alec Ingold.

The Raiders fullback is realizing his dream to play against his hometown team, and peddling his wares as an undrafted rookie, he promises to get plenty of playing time.

Though he didn’t hear his name called in the draft, he was coveted by Raiders coach Jon Gruden, who coached Ingold at the Senior Bowl, and fell in love with Ingold’s approach.

"It was huge," Ingold said of the Senior Bowl experience. "I think I knew the whole coaching staff was definitely going to be part of the decision in coming out here. Being able to really enjoy working with those guys all week really played a big part in the end result."

"You know the Raiders I think are a great opportunity," said Ingold's high school coach Gary Westerman. "They want to run the football. They play physical football. They are going to play with a fullback. Not everyone in the NFL does that right now. That made it a great opportunity for Alec. Obviously he had a relationship with the coach already, that helps. and he got to pick his team and he is doing really well out there. I'm sure that's going to be an extra icing on the cake for him to be able to compete against his hometown team. I know our kids here are excited, our community is excited, and everyone is pulling for Alec, he is just a great kid."

"It's definitely exciting, Ingold said. "Any chance you get to be on an NFL stage is exciting, it has been a blessing and to add on the Packers has been a dream come true."

If Ingold makes the Raiders roster, he would get a chance to play at Lambeau when the Raiders visit in the regular season, in October.

Ingold has played at Lambeau FIeld before, in a pee wee game and then as. Badger against LSU.

But Ingold has his work cut out for him before cut-down day with true competition in Oakland as their starting fullback from last year returned to practice just this week after suffering an offseason knee injury.