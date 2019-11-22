Bay Port falls to Muskego 21-10 in WIAA D1 state championship

Bay Port’s first ever trip to state in football finished with a 21-10 loss to Muskego in the WIAA Division 1 Championship Game.

The Pirates scored first to take a 3-0 lead, but would trail 14-3 at the half.

The defining moment came in the 3rd quarter. Pirates QB Andrew Thomas uncorked a beautiful toss to the end zone for what should have been touchdown, but Sam Plumb dropped the ball.

A few plays later, Thomas dropped back to pass on 4th down, tried to get rid of the ball, but was hit and threw it backwards for a fumble that Muskego returned for a touchdown the other way and a decisive 21-3 lead.

The 14-point swing loomed large as Bay Port eventually lost by 11 points.

The Pirates owned the time of possession by nearly 15 minutes and senior running back Isaiah Gash finished with 32 attempts for 185 yards. However, it was not enough for the Pirates to pull out a win on their first trip to state.

“I mean our defense played great,” said Bay Port coach Gary Westerman. “The whole game. I mean we did give up a couple big plays but other than that they struggled to move the ball consistently. And then offense, we moved the ball, but we weren’t able to finish drives and convert on third downs. I mean, 350 yards of offense and 10 points. We had guys open and we just weren’t able to complete explosive plays. So hats off to Muskego they are great football team and I’m really proud of our guys they played really hard they didn’t quit state title game and I thought we played well we just couldn’t convert.”

“You know I think we just continued the success from previous programs,” said quarterback Andrew Thomas. “We got one game further than everybody else and it was a blessing from God.”