Bay Port Pirates prepare to make run to state this fall



The Bay Port football team is a competitive bunch. And the offseason activities have finally given way to real practices and preparation for the soon-approaching season.

“We get to a point where we need to play another team,” said coach Gary Westerman. “That will happen soon for us, with an experienced group. Really it is about developing depth and getting a lot of guys reps in this period, and then scrimmage Fondy and get ready for Week 1 against Manitowoc.”

Last year, the Pirates fell to Kimberly in the Level 3 playoffs. It was close, but no cigar.

“Really we are going to go to state and that is our goal and that is really our whole mindset going through practice is to finally make it there,” said senior defensive end Max Meeuwsen.

“Quite honestly our goal has been to win state for 8 years,” Westerman said. “That hasn't really changed. What has changed is returning an experienced group for us.”

Bay Port's goal of reaching state is buoyed by the belief and leadership of Meeuwsen He has made a commitment to continue his career at the Naval Academy has his senior season. It never hurts to have a man with Navy SEAL aspirations in your corner.

“He is a different kid in terms of his toughness,” Westerman said. “It's mental toughness. I mean he can do things physically rep after rep that are unbelievably difficult. And really it's in your head. Your mind is going to give up far sooner than your body will. And Max just doesn't quit.”

“I like to lead by example, but I know Westerman has been on me to be more vocal with the younger kids,” Meeuwsen said.

