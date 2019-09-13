Bakhtiari's status questionable for Sunday vs. Vikings

The big question coming into Sunday's Packers home opener against the Minnesota Vikings is the status of starting left tackle David Bakhtiari.

Bakhtiari has been dealing with a back injury, he sustained earlier this week in practice. He returned to practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday. He is officially listed as questionable to play on Sunday.

"We just have to make sure he's ready to go and can protect himself and play high-quality football. If he can't then he won't play," Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday.

Both LaFleur and Bakhtiari said they plan on monitoring the injury over the next few days to see whether or not he is healthy enough to play.

If he can't go, the Packers could move starting right guard Billy Turner to left tackle and play either rookie Elgton Jenkins or backup Lucas Patrick in Turner's place. The other option would be second year offensive lineman Alex Light. Light played in three games last season.

Packers linebacker Oren Burks will not play for the second straight game due to a chest injury he sustained in the first preseason game. Packers receiver Darrius Shepherd will not play against the Vikings on Sunday due to a hamstring injury. Rookie cornerback Ka'Dar Hollman (neck) is alos listed as questionable.

For the Vikings, reserve cornerback Mackensie Alexander has been designated as out with an elbow injury. Vikings starting left guard Pat Elfein is listed as questionable with a knee injury.