Badgers will play in the Big Ten Championship against Ohio State

The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 38-17, on Saturday to punch their ticket to the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis to face the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Wisconsin reclaims Paul Bunyan's axe after last years loss.

Running back Jonathan Taylor finished with 18 carries for 76 yards and two touchdowns.

The Badgers were able to open the game offensively in the second half to jump out ahead.

Wisconsin improves to 10-2 and will prepare for the Big Ten Championship on Saturday, December 7.