The Wisconsin Badgers beat the Central Michigan Chippewas, 61-0, on Saturday at Camp Randall.

Running back Jonathan Taylor had another big performance rushing for 102 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Receiver Quintez Cephus also had a big day. He finished with 6 receptions for 130 yards and 2 touchdowns.

The Badgers start the season with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since 2013.

Wisconsin will have a bye week before hosting the Michigan Wolverines on September 21.