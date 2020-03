Nate Reuvers scored 17 points and No. 24 Wisconsin held Indiana to just one basket over the final 10 minutes, rallying for a 60-56 victory and clinching at least a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Micah Potter added 14 points and 11 rebounds as Wisconsin won its eighth in a row.

Now the Badgers must wait until Sunday to see if No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Michigan State remain tied atop the conference standings.