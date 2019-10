The 8th-ranked Wisconsin Badgers beat Michigan State 38-0 Saturday at Camp Randall to earn the school's 4th shutout in 6 games this season.

Wisconsin's Chris Orr had a pick-six in the 4th quarter, making it 4 defensive scores for the Badgers' defense this year. The unit has given up only 4 touchdowns all year.

Running back Jonathan Taylor scored 2 touchdowns, but was held to 80 rushing yards as he fell 4 yards shy of 5,000 for his career.