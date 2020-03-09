Badgers Earn No. 1 Seed in 2020 Big Ten Tournament

Fresh off clinching the 19th Big Ten title in school history and first since 2015, Wisconsin earned the No. 1 seed in the 2020 Big Ten Tournament, which takes place March 11-15 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Clinching a double bye, the Badgers will play Friday at 11 a.m. CT on BTN against the winner between No. 8 seed Rutgers and No. 9 seed Michigan.

Wisconsin, Michigan State and Maryland finished with 14-6 conference records and shared the regular-season title. The Badgers earned the No. 1 seed thanks to their 2-1 record against the Terrapins and Spartans, while Michigan State claimed the No. 2 seed after going 2-2 against the other co-champions.

The tournament begins at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 11, with two opening-round games as No. 12 Minnesota faces No. 13 Northwestern and No. 11 Indiana takes on No. 14 Nebraska. BTN will broadcast games on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with CBS set to televise the semifinals on Saturday and the championship game on Sunday.

All-session and single-session tickets are available for the 2020 Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament. All-session tickets range from $210 to $290 depending on seat location. Orders are limited to eight all-session tickets. Single-session ticket prices range from $25 to $100 depending on the session and seat location. Orders are also limited to eight tickets per session. Tickets are available at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse box office and Ticketmaster.com.

For more information on the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, go to www.BigTen.org/MBBT.