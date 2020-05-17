BREAKING: Green Bay reportedly parts ways with MBB coach Linc Darner

Updated: Sun 4:37 PM, May 17, 2020

GREEN BAY, Wi. Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst, is reporting that a source told Stadium that the Green Bay Phoenix have parted ways with men's basketball head coach Linc Darner.

Darner had a contract that was set through 2026.

Green Bay is coming off a 17-16 season after falling in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament.

Action 2 Sports reached out to Green Bay athletics director, Charles Guthrie, who said, "I can't confirm anything."

 