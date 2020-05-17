BREAKING: Green Bay reportedly parts ways with MBB coach Linc Darner

Jeff Goodman, a basketball analyst, is reporting that a source told Stadium that the Green Bay Phoenix have parted ways with men's basketball head coach Linc Darner.

BREAKING: Green Bay has parted ways with Linc Darner, source told @Stadium. Darner was 92-80 in five seasons was 12 games above .500 in Horizon play, and his contract was through 2026.



Darner and his staff were completely blindsided.



This one is baffling. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) May 17, 2020

Darner had a contract that was set through 2026.

Green Bay is coming off a 17-16 season after falling in the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament.

Action 2 Sports reached out to Green Bay athletics director, Charles Guthrie, who said, "I can't confirm anything."