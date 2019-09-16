Alexander's confidence helps quick start to second year

Earlier this summer, cornerback Jaire Alexander had one goal for the 2019 season.

"I'm gonna be All-Pro, you can bet on that," Alexander said.

Two games into the 2019 season, Alexander is already making his case.

"Go check out my one-on-one coverage, I was on those boys all day," Alexander proclaimed.

He has the speed and the ability to anticipate routes, but quarterback Aaron Rodgers said it's something else that sets him apart.

"The thing that all great corners have is confidence," Rodgers said. "We have had some guys over the years, who when that big stud receiver is coming to town...he might not be up for that challenge, but not Jaire."

Rodgers is not the only one taking notice.

"I think he brings it," head coach Matt LaFleur said. "I think the corners don't like to get dirty and I think he'll bring it in the run game as well. We feel comfortable putting him on the outside and locking someone down."

Alexander continues locking down players on his way to locking down All-Pro status.