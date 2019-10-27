Adams inactive, Savage active for Sunday Night Football vs. Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are down six starters, including reigning league MVP Patrick Mahomes, for their showdown of division leaders against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night.

Mahomes practiced on a limited basis early in the week before he was ruled out Friday, just over a week after dislocating his kneecap against Denver. Matt Moore is starting in his place.

The Chiefs are also without left tackle Eric Fisher and left guard Andrew Wylie on offense and starting defensive linemen Frank Clark and Chris Jones along with cornerback Kendall Fuller on defense.

The Packers remain without wide receiver Davante Adams, who was hopeful of playing after missing time with a toe injury. Safety Darnell Savage Jr. and linebacker Blake Martinez are active.

The Packers full list of inactives are:

WR Davante Adams

WR Ryan Grant

CB Ka'Dar Hollman

OL Cole Madison

OL Adam Pankey

TE Robert Tonyan

LB Tim Williams

Sunday Night Football begins at 7:20 p.m. on NBC.

Cover 2 will have live reaction from Kansas City including press conference from Packers Head Coach Matt LaFleur and QB Aaron Rodgers. Plus locker room reaction and analysis from ESPN Wisconsin's Jason Wilde.

