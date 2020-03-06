Aaron Rodgers discussed talking points of the CBA

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers discussed points of the CBA on ESPN Wisconsin radio's Wilde and Tausch on Friday.

The NFL Players have 6 more days to vote on the CBA.

Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers' representative to the NFL Players Association, said he sent emails to the team about the CBA ahead of the vote and "got next to no responses."

"That's probably the most disheartening thing," Rodgers said on the show. "This is a society we live in now that's so distracted by the swiping world of apps and social media. I don't know. Do guys really care about this stuff? Unfortunately, or fortunately -- however you look at it -- for the people wanting to push this deal through so badly, that's kind of a win because nobody's critically looking at this or thinking about it. They're just like, 'Oh, what's my salary going to be? Oh, OK, cool.' Not like, 'Are we taking care of former players? What kind of additional player risks are we taking on? What are we getting in return for that?'"

Rodgers has been vocal about voting against the deal. He was most vocal against the addition of a 17th game.

"A lot of us are wondering how the hell that even got into the conversation," Rodgers said on Friday, "because nobody wanted it."

Under the new CBA, younger players would see their minimum salary increase. However, Rodgers has tried to caution the younger players to think further into the future.

"It'll be interesting to see the numbers on who actually votes," Rodgers said. "I know there's a lot of us who have or will vote 'No' on this and believe that there's a better deal to be made, but I know there's guys who want to do it and see the minimum jump and are OK with 17 games, which, again, I don't relate to that. But I understand there are some good things in it."

The CBA wasn't all that was discussed on the show. Rodgers was also asked about the possibility the Packers could draft a quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft.

"Well, look, I'm realistic; I know where we're at as an organization and where I'm at in my career," Rodgers said. "I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I'm confident enough. I've always felt like it doesn't matter who you bring in, they're not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my play."