Rodgers: "Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick necessarily but I understand"

On Friday, Aaron Rodgers spoke for the first time since the Packers drafted QB Jordan Love in the 1st round of the NFL Draft last month.

He said his reaction to the pick was that of surprise.

"Not going to say I was thrilled by the pick necessarily but I understand the organization is thinking about the future and the present," Rodgers said.

"It was more the surprise of the pick based on my own feelings of wanting to play into my 40's, and the realization that it does change the controllables a little bit," Rodgers said. "Because as much as I feel confident in my abilities in what I can accomplish and what we can accomplish, there are some new factors that are out of my control. And so my sincere desire to start and finish with the same organization, just as it has with many other players over the years, may not be a reality at this point. And as much as I understand the organization's future outlook and wanting to make sure they are thinking about the team now and down the line, and I respect that, at the same time I still believe in myself and have a strong desire to play into my 40's and I'm just not sure how that all works together at this point."