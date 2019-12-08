Aaron Jones shines with 192 yards in ugly Packers win

Aaron Jones may not be in any serious consideration for the league MVP award, but he looks like the Packers MVP at this point. He gained 192 yards against Washington. It was well better than half the Packers' offense on the day. He was both the leading rusher and leading receiver for the team.

“Offensive line was blocking great,” Jones said. “I was just able to see the see the holes and stay patient. My running back coach did a good job throughout the week of getting me back to my fundamentals and slowing it down through the steps. And when you see it, go.”

Oh, he went. And Jones seized every opportunity. Not only did he have the most yards rushing and receiver, but he had the longest run with a 42-yard romp and the longest catch with a 25-yarder on 3rd-and-14, extending a drive and helping run clock and put more points on the board.

“That was pretty much the play of the game from an offensive standpoint,” said coach Matt LaFleur. “It was looking pretty grim right there in another 3rd-and-long situation. Just an incredible throw and an incredible catch by Aaron Jones.”

“It was a very big drive,” Jones said. “It gave us a little breathing room with those 3 points. We wanted 7. But we will take 3. We took time off the clock with 14 plays. As an offense we did a pretty good job, just have to finish with a score.”

The team has done a pretty darn good job balancing touching between the running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams. But on this Sunday Jones had 22 touches to Williams 7. The hot hand is being rewarded with the playoffs on the way, though they plan to exercise caution.

“It gets tough,” LaFleur said. “They play a pretty physical position. The wear and tear on those guys can take its toll. I experienced it last year and in previous seasons. I think for us to be our best at the end of the season, it's important to know it's a marathon not a sprint. But as the end of the season comes closer we will do whatever we need to do to have our best guys out there in position to help us win.”