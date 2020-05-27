Aaron Jones eager to chase Super Bowl after standout statistical season

During the draft, everyone was wondering how Aaron Rodgers would react to the Packers selection of QB Jordan Love. But how about Aaron Jones' reaction to the 2nd-round pick: Running back A.J. Dillon?

"I know I have no control over that," Jones said. "It doesn't disappoint me. I know they are bringing in competition to keep the rooms competitive and make sure everyone is competing and just raise the level of competition. It's not something I'm surprised about. It's the NFL and you never know what can happen."

And the NFL it s a cut-throat business, especially when it comes to running backs. And now Jones is entering a contract year.

"Whether it is my first year or my last year on a deal I am going to be just as motivated," Jones said. "It doesn't change just because a contract is on the line for me. I am going to continue to work and do everything in my power. I trust my agency and the Packers with that. I would love to be a lifelong Packer."

Jones had 1,558 total yards and a league-leading 19 touchdowns last year. And despite a new backfield mate, Jones is going to try like mad to back that up with another sparkling season to help him break the bank.

"I have bet on myself and I feel like I can play at a high level for a long time," Jones said. "I'm really not looking at the market. I am focused on myself. I feel like I can play at a really high and elite level for a long time. I am just going to do what I can and hopefully that leads to me being a Packer for life."

Cover 2's Rob Demovsky is reporting Jones' agent has already had and will continue to have talks with the Packers about a new deal.

But the #1 goal for Jones this year? Is all about what he didn't get to experience last year.

"I want to win a Super Bowl," Jones said. We were one game short. It's not all about me. It's about the team and I think we all feel like we can up one game short. So I feel like that is all of our goals and I am focusing on our team's main goal."

After the dust settled last year, Jones did allow himself to take stock of what he accomplish.

"I did sit back a little bit just a second and reflected on leading the league in touchdowns," Jones said. "That was one of my goals going into last year. I had said The Rich Eisen's show, and when I said it people probably thought, 'Who is this guy? He's not even a full-time starter?' They were probably laughing. To just accomplish that and keep your goals high and achieve them, it feels good.

