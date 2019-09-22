ACTION 2 SPORTS LIVE BLOG: Packers host Broncos at Lambeau Field

The Green Bay Packers (2-0) welcomed the Denver Broncos (0-2) to Lambeau Field Sunday.

The Packers were 5-0-1 against Broncos at home and improved that to 6-0-1 after today's win.

Green Bay was largely led by its defense after a fast offensive start. They had 6 sacks and 2 takeaways. Aaron Jones had himself two touchdowns.

1ST QUARTER: Rodgers to Marquez Valdes-Scantling on a 40-yard route down the field on the opening drive.

2ND QUARTER: Mason Crosby nails a field goal from 42 yards. That makes 10 straight made field goals dating back to last season.

-Strip sack by Preston Sack recovered by Rashan Gary. Packers have the ball 1st & goal.

-Aaron Jones with a rushing TD

3RD QUARTER: Jaire Alexander with the strip from Broncos tight end Noah Fant

-Aaron Jones with his second touchdown of the game

-Darnell Savage with the pick

4TH QUARTER: Mason Crosby nails a field goal from 41 yards.

PACKERS INACTIVES

WR Jake Kumerow

RB Dexter Williams

CB Ka'dar Hollman

LB Oren Burks

G Cole Madison

G/T Adam Pankey

DL Montravius Adams