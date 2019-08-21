UW Badgers WR Quintez Cephus training with team

It did not take long for Quintez Cephus to return to the practice field with the Badgers. Two days after being reinstated to UW and the team, the receiver took part in Wednesday’s closed practice.

“He looked great, in shape, excited and full of energy, ready to run every play. So you could tell he was eager to get back,” said UW running back Jonathan Taylor.

Cephus has not played since November of 2017; an injury cut short that season. He missed all of the 2018 season due to sexual assault charges, which resulted in him being dismissed from the team, and then ultimately the school last fall. Cephus was acquitted of those charges earlier this month.

There is no timetable yet on when Cephus might be ready, or eligible, to play. “He's done a good job of doing just that, staying in shape; and then there is getting back with the guys, running plays and going up against defenders, all those things,” Badgers Head Coach Paul Chryst told reporters after practice. “So there is still enough for him to work on certainly. It was not a long practice and he certainly didn't get a ton of reps, but I think he can add a lot to this offense.”

Cephus was the Badgers’ most productive receiver before his injury in 2017, and led the team in touchdown receptions that year with 6 despite missing the final 5 games. “He's a really talented receiver, he's really good in the run game. But I think what he brings, there is an energy that he brings,” said Chryst. “But he hasn't played for a while now and he's got to get back into it. But I know he has, and we all have, a high bar for him.”

