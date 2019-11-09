4 area teams win high school state championships Saturday

At the Resch Center Saturday, 3 area high school won WIAA volleyball championships.

The Luxemburg-Casco girls won in straight sets over McFarland to win in Division 2.

The Howards Grove girls won in straight sets over Aquinas to win in Division 3.

The Kimberly boys won in 4 sets over Germantown to win the boys title.

In Milwaukee, the Sturgeon Bay boys soccer team beat The Prairie School 2-1 in OT to win the Division 4 boys championship.

The Neenah boys finished runner up in soccer, falling 2-0 to Verona in Division 1.