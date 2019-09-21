13 Wisconsin rolls #11 Michigan 35-14

The Badgers shutout streak to start the season lasted 11 quarters as they rolled to a 35-0 lead on Michigan Saturday, eventually winning by a 35-14 margin.

Wisconsin's Heisman Trophy candidate, RB Jonathan Taylor, had 143 yards and 2 TD in the first quarter to get things started.

QB Jack Coan converted several 4th-down attempts in the first half as well, including a 4th-and-3 completion to Quintez Cephus to set up another score to go up 21-0.

And Coan used his legs as well, scoring before the half to really put things away at 28-0.