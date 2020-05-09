12-year-old using his game to inspire kids to stay active and healthy

With the NBA the first league to postpone an athletic season, 12-year-old Nate Huettl is finding a way to fill the void.

"It's short videos, you get the point and you know what to do. It's simple," Nate said.

His father, Jeff, videos Nate doing instructional drill videos on Instagram to post for a 'grind at home challenge'. Nate post a video nearly every day.

"For him, he decided he wanted to do this and motivate kids," Jeff explained. "Being a kid himself, it's easier for other kids to look at and emulate what he's doing, so I think it's a great thing."

The feedback has been positively overwhelming.

"A lot of people have been sending him private messages saying keep up the great work," Jeff said.

Meanwhile, Nate has grabbed the attention of the NBA. The Memphis Grizzlies asked him to make one of his videos for the junior NBA league.