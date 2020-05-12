12-year-old, Brock Bartol, makes Junior National Luge team

People are left celebrating birthdays and anniversaries at home with restrictions still in place due to COVID-19. 12-year-old Brock Bartol is doing the same as he celebrates being named to the U.S. Junior National Luge team.

"It made me pretty excited to find out I was on the team for next year," Bartol said.

However, it was an unfortunate event that led Bartol to the success he's worked for today. After a skiing accident, he made the transition to luge.

"I was good at ski jumping until I broke my leg," Bartol explained. "I couldn't do hard-impact sports after that because I hurt my knee. So I tried Luge, and I thought it was a sport I liked."

Bartol was surprised when he made the team for a second time.

"Things I get to do is compete at Nationals and Empire State games with the team," Bartol said. "Then I get to go to Lake Placid, New York, to train, but that might be postponed because of the coronavirus."

In the winter, Bartol usually trains in New York while working on his studies. However, COVID-19 has postponed training, but not his dream.

"I want to compete at the Olympics for Team USA."