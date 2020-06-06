UPDATE: Police say missing Sheboygan woman has been found SAFE

UPDATE: The Sheboygan Police Department says Caitlyn Koch has been located and is safe.

The Police Department thanks all of you for your continued support of our efforts.

*******

Previous story:

Police need your help in finding a Sheboygan woman described as "at risk".

According to police, Caitlyn Koch, 22, was last seen around 1 p.m. on Saturday in the area of N. 31st Street and Michigan Avenue in Sheboygan.

Koch is described as 5'9, weighs 160 pounds and has short brown hair.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt with green legging style pants.

Anyone with information on where Koch might be is asked to call 920-459-3333.