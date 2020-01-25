Green Bay's Winter Fest returns to the outdoors

Community members were able to shake off some cabin fever Saturday during this year's Winter Fest.

The festival is held every January in Green Bay's Broadway District.

Some of the highlights this year include live music, soup, a winter market and various pieces of art.

"Historically, we've done ice sculptures but with unpredictable weather, those tend to melt pretty quickly. So, we elected to do something a little different - we're using recycled Christmas trees, and we have an artist with sage. His name is Casey - he's building a winter sculpture that will be turned into a fox," says Tawny Casey, the Marketing Manager for On Broadway Inc.

This year's festival returned to the outdoors after sub-zero temperatures forced many of the activities to move inside last year.