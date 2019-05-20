Suspect in Ala. shooting that killed officer, injured 2 others, now in custody

Auburn police said they have caught a suspect they described as “armed and dangerous,” who was accused of killing one police officer and shooting two others.

Police say Grady Wayne Wilkes, 29, opened fire on officers responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 3000 block of Wire Rd. just after 10 p.m. CT Sunday.

After the shooting, Wilkes fled the scene. The responding officers were were taken to local hospitals.

The identity of the officer killed has not yet been released. The other wounded officers are expected to recover, Associated Press reported.

"This is probably the worst day of my time here," Auburn Police Chief Paul Register said. "Words cannot express the loss for this family, our family and this community."

Copyright 2019 WTVM via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.