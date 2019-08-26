People escape Howard house fire thanks to neighbors and smoke detectors

Everyone inside of a house in Howard escaped a fire late Sunday night thanks to neighbors and smoke detectors.

Howard Fire Chief Ed Janke says the fire broke out at a house on the 2500 block of Lavender Lane just before midnight.

Janke says neighbors spotted the flames and alerted the people inside the home. Smoke detectors were ringing as well. No one was hurt, but firefighters were searching to see if the cats in the home were able to escape.

Fire crews from Howard, Suamico, and Pulaski had the flames knocked down in about 15 minutes, but the fire caused heavy damage to the outside of the house and the roof.

Janke says burn patterns show the fire likely started on the outside of the house and climbed a wall to burn through the underside of the roof. The cause of the fire is being investigated.

