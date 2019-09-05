Man suspected of showing gun outside business

Appleton and Grand Chute police and the Outagamie County sheriff's deputies responded to a weapons call on the 200-block of N. Richmond St. Thursday afternoon.

A man was reported displaying a gun outside of a business. No shots were fired, and no one was hurt.

Police stopped a car nearby that they thought was involved, causing traffic delays while officers controlled the scene.

Eventually a man was detained and police found a gun.

Police say from what they've learned so far, there were people having a disagreement and weapons were shown.

Appleton police tell us everybody who was involved is cooperating with the investigation and no one is being held. Police will send the case to the Outagamie County district attorney's office to consider charges.

No one involved is being publicly identified since they haven't been charged with a crime.