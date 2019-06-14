igNight Markets return to Green Bay for summer 2019

The popular traveling night market, igNight, is back for a third year in Green Bay.

igNight features local artists and music.

There are four igNight markets.

The first is tomorrow night, Saturday June 15, transforming the parking lot of the Neville Museum into a market packed with nearly 100 vendors, some creating art, others serving food.

The market travels to a new location each month, and has a different feel than a farmers market.

There isn't any produce or packaged food, but a focus on the cultural experience of different types of eclectic art, even interactive art, along with music, and food vendors.

This is the third year and it continues to grow, attracting nearly 10,000 people each market night.

igNight market is from 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m.

There are three other markets in July, August, and September.

The August market in Leicht Park features glowing hot air balloons.

