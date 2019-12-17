FBI launches website for Summit Contracting victims

The FBI has launched a website to learn more about Summit Contracting customers' damages and losses.

WBAY Photo

The website is FBI.gov/SummitContracting.

People are being asked to submit their information to this website even if they have reported Summit Contracting to another agency, such as the local sheriff's department or the Better Business Bureau.

As we first reported in a First Alert Investigation, area law enforcement and consumer protection agencies have been receiving complaints from property owners saying Summit Contracting withdrew all the funds for the project before the work wasn't completed -- and in many cases, the work wasn't finished or wasn't done satisfactorily.

First Alert Investigations found open criminal investigations in Marinette County, Brown County, and Manitowoc County. They were specifically looking into contractor fraud and theft--a felony when more than $2,500 is involved.

Complaints have also been filed with the state consumer protection agency and the Better Business Bureau.

With all those disparate agencies receiving reports from victims, the FBI created a single website for anyone who might have suffered damages to report their case to help build an indictment against Summit Contracting and its owners.

The questionnaire is confidential, but the FBI may contact people who submit information. "Your responses are voluntary, but would be useful in the federal investigation," the FBI wrote in a statement Tuesday.

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development is also receiving complaints that people who worked for Summit Contracting aren't paid. The DWD has information for filing a complaint on its website: CLICK HERE

The United States filed a complaint late last month seeking a civil injunction against the business and owners Chad Schampers and Nathaniel Smith alleging wire fraud and banking law violations.

CLICK HERE to read the complaint for an injunction.

Action 2 News spent months looking into Summit Contracting after customers reached out to us for help in getting their money back. In October, our investigation broke news that the company was under criminal investigation for fraud after dozens of customers filed complaints with local and state authorities. CLICK HERE for the full story.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges that Schampers and Smith have "conducted a fraudulent scheme that induces customers to finance construction projects, often by misrepresenting the terms of the financing offered."

The complaint reads, "As alleged, once the projects are approved for financing, defendants fully withdraw the funds for the project from the financing company before Summit completes (or in some instances, even commences) its work by making false statements to financing companies that the work has already been completed."

A former employee told investigators, "We [Summit sales representatives] were instructed not to leave the [customer’s] house without the final signature from the customer saying the work was complete.

"The customer would think they were signing for the financing, but instead they were signing to the [financing company] that the work was complete. No person in their right mind would sign saying the work was complete when the sales person was still in their living room. Chad and Nate made it very clear that the sales team had to sell in ‘one sit’ [i.e., a single meeting], never speak to a customer a second time, and get that final signature [ . . . ] When I would leave the customer’s house I would

never talk to them again. The customer would get a copy of the Summit paperwork and nothing from the finance company."

Summit Contracting's Better Business Bureau profile says it has been in business since 2009. Action 2 News filed records with the state and found out the company was registered in September of 2018. That's one month before the BBB says it received its first complaint about Summit Contracting.

The company is also accused of using high pressure, deceptive sales techniques and of making false statement about Summit services to draw in a possible customer.