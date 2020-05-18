Zunker plans to run against Tiffany again in November

Wausau School Board President Tricia Zunker says she's going to challenge Republican Tom Tiffany for Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District again in November.

Tiffany easily defeated Zunker in a special election last week to win the open seat, besting her by 14 percentage points.

Zunker says the special election was held under “unprecedented circumstances” and the situation will be very different in November.

She expects a higher turnout in November due to the presidential race and less confusion about absentee ballots and polling locations.

