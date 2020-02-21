Zoar man indicted for possession of child pornography on Menominee Reservation

A man living on the Menominee Indian Reservation faces a federal charge of possession child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted 23-year-old Kelly Turney, of Zoar, on a single count of Possession of Child Pornography in Indian Country.

According to the indictment, Turney had a digital photo of a girl who appeared to be 12 to 14 years old exposing her breasts and genitals.

The U.S. Attorneys Office says the case was investigated by the Menominee Tribal Police Department, the Wisconsin Department of Justice's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and the FBI.

The charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.