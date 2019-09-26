'Zip with a Hero' Sunday at the NEW Zoo & Adventure Park

The NEW Zoo & Adventure Park in Suamico has a big event coming up Sunday where you can ‘Zip with a Hero.’

The event recognizes first responders who put their lives on the line every day when the call comes in.

Firefighters, police officers, sheriff deputies and other first responders will be at the event ready to zip down the 1,000 foot dual racing zip lines with anyone who wishes to join them.

Those who attend will also get the chance to check out first responders vehicles and ask them questions about their job.

Adventure Park Supervisor Nathaniel Wagner said it’s a great way to give back to those who give back every day.

“We may not know they are there all the time because we may not need their services, but it’s great that when we do need those services, they are there for us,” said Wagner. “So for us to interact and have the public interact and see what they do in a situation outside of an emergency, is always great for them to interact and have some fun.”

The fun runs from 12:00 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, September 29th. You do not have to reserve a spot and it costs $12 per ride down the zip line with a hero.

Participants will have to sign a waiver and need to be 6 years or older to go down the zip line.

If you would like more information, head to newzoo.org/adventure-park or call 920-662-2415.

