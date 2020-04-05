Youths make own palms to celebrate Palm Sunday safely at Camp Vista

While this is a difficult time for the Christian church, as large gatherings have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some youth made their own Palms to celebrate Palm Sunday at Camp Vista.

Camp Vista officials say they are in the process of rebuilding a chapel that burned down in October of 2018 in Fond du Lac County. The chapel is part of the youth retreat camp.

One youth said she decided to make her own palm for Palm Sunday because her grandma used to do it in the past, so it’s kind of like a family tradition.

