Youth Go haunted house frightens visitors for 34 years

If you're looking for a good scare, one haunted house in Neenah will give you an unnerving experience all while making a difference in the lives of youth.

“I think a lot of people underestimate the quality of the scare they're going to get,” said Timothy Chappa, program supervisor for Youth Go.

The non-profit organization has been running the haunted house for 34 years, which is put together by youth in grades 5-12.

“In the house we have this year, I would say 85-90 percent of the rooms are ideas from the kids,” said Chappa.

Between 110 and 120 students from Youth Go have been working since April to make visitor's skin crawl.

“It’s one of those projects the kids can talk about all year round. There are kids that are just super excited about it, they get pumped every time they hear it,” said Chappa.

Andre Daniels has gotten the hang of scaring people throughout the four years he's been involved with the project, which is part of what keeps him coming back.

“Being able to hide in dark places do different acts and skits and stuff really freaks people out. It’s just a really fun experience for all youth at all levels,” said Daniels, a junior at Neenah High School.

“When you have live people who are the ones doing the scaring, they can change what they're doing to make sure it's going to work, kids can be creepy,” said Chappa.

Funds raised from the haunted house help the non-profit provide free wellness, education and recreational programming for kids year round; all while having some spooky fun.

“People jumping out and screaming at you, you won't care if they're a kid or not, you'll be worried if you can get to the end or not,” said Daniels.

The haunted house opens Friday October 11 and is open every Friday and Saturday night for the rest of the month.

To learn more about Youth Go and the haunted house, click here.

