Youth Climate Activists call on Appleton to reduce carbon footprint

Raising awareness about climate change.

Climate activists hold signs on a street corner in Appleton, calling on the city to do more to protect the environment (WBAY photo)

That was the goal of a group in the Fox Cities. Climate activists from teen to older adult came together in Appleton on Friday to call on the city to do more to take care of the environment.

The activists are calling for a climate emergency on a local level and a plan for being carbon neutral by 2030.

The group's requests came the same day Gov. Tony Evers announced a new office to achieve the goal of having 100 percent carbon-free electricity in the state by 2050.

"So we have seen a response. We're nowhere where we'd like to be. This is a very big problem, and we need a lot of action to stop it, but we're making progress," Madeline McDermott with Youth Climate Activists said.

The protest came a day after NOAA reported July was the hottest month on record. That's parter of a larger trend scientists are seeing, as 9 of the 10 hottest Julys have happened since 2005.