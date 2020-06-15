Young people testing positive for COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County

About 25 young people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County in the last week.

Public Health Officer Kim Mueller says people ages 20-to-29 make up about half of the 50 positive coronavirus tests in the last week.

"This group is getting COVID and passing it on to each other because they're not physically distancing," says Mueller.

Mueller says it is OK for friends to hang out, but they should be maintaining a six-foot distance. She advises people not share drinks or food.

People who are sick should stay home.

"If you're in this age group, you may not think COVID is not a big deal and you will be fine if you get it. However, I ask you to please consider others and ask yourself, who do you live with? Where do you work? Who else are you in contact with that maybe you would be putting that person at risk? The risk that you're putting on someone else could mean their life," says Mueller.

Overall, 273 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Fond du Lac County.

Those with symptoms (cough, sore throat, shortness of breath, muscle aches, fever, chills, new loss of taste and smell) should call 1-844-225-0147 for a free test.

Mueller says she has sent guidance to schools, colleges and day cares about safely opening up.

Winnebago County has also reported an increase of COVID-19 cases in ages 20-to-29. A majority of the cases were in Oshkosh.

According to Winnebago County Health Officer Doug Gieryn, a lot of the new cases are tied to the safer at home orders being lifted and the reopening of non-essential businesses, like bars and restaurants. Large gatherings of younger adults over the Memorial Day weekend also led to some of the positive test results.