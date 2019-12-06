Young mother's unborn child leads doctors to cancer discovery

"Being 26 and pregnant with your first child and finding out you have colon cancer is... a lot."

But Brittany Jutila is a strong young new mom who has proven she can handle just about everything.

She and her doctors have an amazing story to tell, revealing strength, perseverance, teamwork and maybe even a little luck after doctors were able to find and remove her cancer, inches from her baby, without putting her into labor.

Brittany soaks up every moment she can snuggling her baby boy now.

At just one month old, five and a half pound little Carter, who spends most of his days sleeping, may have saved his mother's life long before he was born.

"He's definitely a bundle of joy," she says.

But getting him to this point proved a challenge.

At 23 weeks, Brittany's obstetrician was doing a routine check on the baby.

"She was just feeling the growth of my stomach, measuring to see how baby was doing, and she was pressing around and felt a little lump," says Brittany. "It didn't give me discomfort, but only when she pressed on it."

Being extra cautious with the otherwise healthy expectant mom, Brittany's doctor ordered more tests.

"She was just kind of worried it could be something, and it turned out to be a tumor," she says, still shocked about the news.

At 26 years old, Brittany learned she had stage two colon cancer.

"She was 24 weeks pregnant at that time, and that's right at the limit of when a baby can be born and live," says Dr. Erik Johnson, colorectal surgeon at Aurora BayCare Medical Center.

Facing a difficult choice, Brittany opted to give the baby a little more time to develop.

At 28 weeks, Dr. Johnson and a whole team of specialists at Aurora BayCare Medical Center, began a tedious and difficult surgery to remove the tumor. Brittany's obstetrician, a high-risk obstetrician, a medical oncologist, a GI specialist and NICU doctors joined Dr. Johnson to carefully plan the tricky surgery.

"As we were removing this cancer, the baby and the uterus was right there. We were very careful that we try to take all the cancer out but leave al the important things needed and not disturb the baby too much during that time," says Dr. Johnson. "I didn't want to see him that day!"

After a three hour surgery, Brittany started coming out of anesthesia.

"I just remember grabbing my stomach and I'm like, is baby here? Did baby come!?"

The team of experts had carefully removed her cantaloupe-sized tumor, four dozen lymph nodes and her appendix, but they hadn't disturbed her growing baby boy a bit.

"We said a prayer beforehand and did the best we could, and it turned out very well," says Dr. Johnson, smiling.

Despite having contractions in the hours after surgery, little Carter decided to hold off, being born healthy at full term.

And because the cancer hadn't spread, Brittany didn't need chemo or radiation.

"Definitely with the holidays coming up, even my family and all of us are just more thankful and blessed for me to be around and the baby to be here. We have a lot to be thankful for," says Brittany.

All of them are thankful for a baby that helped doctors find the cancer in the first place. It's cancer her doctors think had gone undetected for months or even years.

Brittany's father died of colon cancer, but she's so young, and didn't notice symptoms, so she and her doctors never suspected cancer.

Now feeling well and declared healthy, doctors will continue to monitor her.

Carter will be carefully watched, too, starting in his teens, 10 years before the age of his mom's diagnosis, to begin watching for any signs of colon cancer.

"So lucky and thankful to have amazing doctors there and how everything turned out, honestly," says Brittany. "I had total faith in them that they would get this and help me through every step of the way, which they did. They really did."