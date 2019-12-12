21-year-old man wounded in accidental shooting

Menasha police are investigating an accidental shooting on Thursday.

Police say the initial reports were that a 21-year-old man was shot near a park, but officers now believe the man was shot in a home in Menasha.

He's being treated at a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say they're talking to people they believe were involved in the shooting, and police don't believe there's any danger to the community.

Menasha police say they're still investigating the circumstances of the shooting, including how and where it happened. They caution that there is misinformation on social media about the incident.

Anyone who has information that could help the investigation is asked to call the Menasha Police Department, (920) 967-3500.