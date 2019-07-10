Young driver severely injured in Kewaunee County crash

An 18-year-old woman suffered "substantial injuries" in a crash in the township of Red River, Kewaunee County Sheriff Matt Joski tells us.

The investigation right now indicates the woman, from Luxemburg, stopped at the intersection of county highways S and AB, but then pulled out into the path of a pick-up truck.

The woman was trapped in the wreckage and needed to be extricated by Luxemburg and Lincoln/Casco first responders. She was flown by the Eagle III helicopter to a Green Bay hospital.

We don't know if the driver of the pick-up was hurt. He was identified as a 43-year-old man from Luxemburg.

The Wisconsin State Patrol accident reconstruction team is helping the Kewaunee County Sheriff's Office investigate the crash, which happened shortly before 2 p.m.