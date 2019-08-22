Young artists create mural on Green Bay's Broadway

Young artists got a chance to show off their work in downtown Green Bay Thursday night.

Young artists from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay are painting a mural 'The Shadows' on a city building on S. Broadway (WBAY photos)

Artists from the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Green Bay unveiled "The Shadows" mural project on a city-owned building on S. Broadway.

The building was donated as a temporary canvas to celebrate the youth artists and the city's growing arts community.

It's part of the Youth Arts Initiative in the local Boys & Girls Club.

New data from Arts Wisconsin show that arts contribute more than $800 billion to the U.S. economy and have an almost $10 billion impact in Wisconsin.