Young Life's annual fashion show sends kids to camp

A night of fun is being used to help support kids in our area.

Young Life Green Bay is planning to take 70 kids to summer camp.

Summer camp is an experience every kid in Young Life looks forward to.

"Once you're there you realize like you're not the only one who went for like the same reasons,” Young Life Mentee Brian Martinez said. “There’s other people from different states."

Young Life is an international Christian based organization, where leaders mentor kids and talk to them about everyday life problems and their faith.

"They're always there at your basketball games, volleyball games, soccer games, like they're there other than just at club,” Martinez said.

Summer camp is where all young life groups come together and have a ball.

“Kids are able to go on the blobs and go on zip lines and have a lot of fun, but also learn about God and the process,” Young Life Mentor Casey Shadis said. “They’re with their friends and kind of build a community."

But with a price tag of $700 per kid, Young Life is hosting its annual fashion show this Thursday to help raise money.

"We really try to make sure we have enough fundraisers so that cost is never an issue for kids,” Area Director of Young Life Green Bay Heather Faulkner said.

During the fashion show mentors and mentees walk down the runway, sporting clothes from local boutiques.

Tickets for the fashion show are on sale until midnight on Monday.

