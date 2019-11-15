YouTube sensation JoJo Siwa brings tour to Green Bay

YouTube sensation and pop star JoJo Siwa is bringing her D.R.E.A.M. tour to the Resch Center.

The concert is Wednesday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, Nov. 22 at 12 p.m.

Here's how you get your JoJo tickets:

ONLINE: https://www.reschcenter.com/

PHONE: 800.895.0071

IN PERSON: TicketStar Box Office in the Resch Center

There will be pre-sale opportunities. CLICK HERE to learn more.

The ticket sale coincides with JoJo's D.R.E.A.M. Concert television special on Nickelodeon. That airs Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. CT.

JoJo will donate $1 for every ticket to the Dancers Against Cancer foundation.

JoJo Siwa has more than 10 million subscribers on social media. Her videos have 2.6 billion views on YouTube.

Siwa is known for her hit songs "Boomerang", "Kid in a Candy Store", and "Hold the Drama".