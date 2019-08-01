You won't see tailgating on a grill like this on game day

While tailgating in Lambeau Field's parking lot is a surprise to no one, Thursday the grill wsa a lot bigger than you normally find on game day.

Johnsonville brought its Big Taste Grill to raise money for the Brown County Crime Prevention Foundation.

The grill is 65 feet long and weighs more than 53,000 pounds. It's capable of cooking hundreds of brats at once -- up to 2,000 an hour.

The crime prevention foundation gives funding to programs to help neighbors and kids do more to reduce crime in their community.