"You guys got to kill me if you want me," man told 911 after shooting girlfriend: Complaint

A Waupaca man accused of shooting his girlfriend and leading deputies on a short chase Monday was formally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and other charges Wednesday.

The criminal complaint says Jonathan Cardosa, 27, of Waupaca, called 911 just before quarter to 11 Monday night, saying he shot his girlfriend.

He wouldn't tell the dispatcher where the victim was, and deputies say he described a different vehicle than the one he was driving.

The complaint says he told the dispatcher "You guys got to kill me if you want me" and claimed "I have a bomb with me. I have a grenade."

Officers were given a tip that Cardoso was driving a black Dodge truck with a plow. Police located the truck and gave chase when Cardoso refused to pull over. During the pursuit, Cardoso told dispatchers he had a woman in the trunk.

As this was going on, Waupaca police found the house and Cardoso's girlfriend. She was shot in the face. She was airlifted to a Neenah hospital and is in critical condition.

Clintonville police laid stop sticks in the road in front of Cardoso's truck to flatten his tires. Cardoso finally stopped and came out of the truck with a gun in his hands.

Police ordered him to put the gun down, and Cardoso pretended to lay the gun on the ground several times. Eventually he surrendered. Twenty-nine minutes had passed since the chase began.

Officers did not find anyone in Cardoso's truck.

He told police he believed his girlfriend was cheating on him. He said he shot at her three times, hitting her once.

In addition to attempted murder, Cardoso is also accused of possession of a firearm by a felon, attempting to flee or elude an officer while using a dangerous weapon, and possession of THC. The attempted murder charge includes penalty enhancers for domestic abuse and being a repeat criminal offender.