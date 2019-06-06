"You can dance anywhere": Boy's pre-surgery dance party at Green Bay grocery store

It's a message we should all live by: "You can dance anywhere." A Green Bay boy who was about to undergo surgery recruited his grandfather for an impromptu dance at a Green Bay grocery store.

Video of the dance has been viewed thousands of times on Facebook. CLICK HERE TO WATCH

The little boy's name is Kyu. He was born with "a tangle of abnormal blood vessels connecting arteries and veins in the brain." Doctors at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin were able to remove it.

However, it came back, and Kyu had to have another surgery.

Before that could happen, Kyu wanted to have a dance party with grandpa.

The family drove to the Festival Foods on W. Mason in Green Bay.

Here's how it went down, according to the Facebook post by Kyu's mom, Rasami Moua:

Grandpa: Do you guys need to buy something?

Kyu: No grandpa, we dance here in the groceries store.

Grandpa: Here? People are going to think we're crazy!

Kyu: People? What people?

Grandpa: I thought we were going to a party or a club.

Kyu: Grandpa, Use your imagination. You can dance anywhere!

Rasami says Kyu's surgery went well and he's now recovering in the Intensive Care Unit. CLICK HERE for the Kyu fundraiser page.